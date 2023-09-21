Assam: RGU celebrates International Peace Day

Kohima: Assam’s Royal Global University (RGU) on Thursday celebrated the International Peace Day, organised by the Peace Club.
Father Clement Raj Kumar, former vice-principal of St Stephen’s College, Delhi University, graced the occasion as the Speaker. Vice chancellor Prof (Dr) SP Singh joined Kumar in disseminating the message of peace, non-violence, and ceasefire.
The University also inaugurated the Royal Boutique at the Royal School of Fashion Design and Technology in a grand ceremony that was graced by the Chief Guests-Saumar Sharma, a renowned Fashion Designer and founder of Indian Weaver Alliance, and Mithu Boiragi, an accomplished Fashion Designer and founder of White Lily Production Company,marking a significant milestone in the university’s commitment to nurture creativity and innovation in the world of fashion.
Chancellor Dr AK Pansari, who inaugurated the boutique, was accompanied by the vice chancellor, executive vice president Ankur Pansari, other senior officials, staff and students of the university, along with Prashant Ghosh, an esteemed figure in the world of fashion design, and Amit Baruah, a renowned Fashion Designer
According to the University, the objective of the Royal Boutique is to serve as a dynamic platform that not only displays the creative excellence of its students but also facilitates their holistic learning experience.
Beyond traditional classroom learning, the boutique provides an invaluable practical dimension to its students’ education in various aspects of the fashion industry, such as Merchandising, Customer Interaction, and Retail Management.
Simultaneously, a new Language Laboratory, highlighting the significance of technology in facilitating communication skills and language training, was also inaugurated at the University by Padmini Bhuyan Boruah, Head of the Department of English Language Teaching at Gauhati University.
Prof Baruah emphasized on the importance of self-directed learning through technology, focusing on the benefits of interactive platforms for language learning. The occasion was also graced by Prof Dr MK Chaudhuri, Principal Advisor, Royal Global University and Ankur Pansari, Executive Vice President, RGU.
