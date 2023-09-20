NIT Silchar appoints interim Dean amid hunger strike by students

Silchar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar has removed Dr. BK Roy from the position of Dean Academics as an interim measure to address the ongoing student agitation since September 18.
The development took place amid a hunger strike by NIT Silchar students following the suicide of a third year Electrical Engineering student. Shortly after the suicide, Dr Roy’s house was ransacked by a frenzied mob of enraged students.
In a statement to reporters, NIT Silchar’s Registrar, KL Baishnab, announced that Dr. LC Saikia would assume the role of Dean Academics, adding that this appointment was temporary.
“All the demands made by the students are currently under consideration. The removal of the Dean Academics was a primary demand, which is why prompt action was taken. The fulfillment of other issues raised by the protesting students falls under the Director’s jurisdiction. Since he is currently out of town on important business, we must await his return,” said the registrar.
Meanwhile, the students’ hunger strike continues, with a range of demands focused on reforms and justice for the deceased student. The students assert that it was an act of “institutional murder” and insist that those responsible for the tragedy must be held accountable. According to reports, three students have fallen ill due to the hunger strike.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The six key points of the demand draft prepared by the students include:
- Repealing the false allegations regarding the deceased student’s mental health and involvement in substance abuse.
- The resignation of Dr. BK Roy from his post and holding him accountable for the student’s tragic demise.
- Filing an FIR in connection with the case to identify the actual instigator behind the NIT student’s suicide.
- Ensuring that protesting students are not falsely implicated in any legal cases.
- Conducting a review of students who may be experiencing similar mental trauma to the deceased.
- Initiating a thorough investigation by a third party to identify academic deficiencies within the institution and implement student-friendly reforms for the institute’s overall development.
The students have also written a letter to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, requesting his intervention in the matter.
Also Read | Talks for rights for Tripura’s indigenous people in advanced stage: Pradyot
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal CM announces creation of new Keyi Panyor district
- Meghalaya: NEHU admin says Sept 18 incident had no ‘communal’ angle
- I did nothing wrong: Manipur actor Soma Laishram over ‘ban’
- Response to Editors’ Guild shows how truth becomes a casualty in conflict
- Sikkim company caught in illegal gambling, 80 plus employees denied salary
- Virtual influencers: AI-generated friendly figures trying to sell stuff online