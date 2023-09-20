NIT Silchar appoints interim Dean amid hunger strike by students

Silchar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar has removed Dr. BK Roy from the position of Dean Academics as an interim measure to address the ongoing student agitation since September 18.

The development took place amid a hunger strike by NIT Silchar students following the suicide of a third year Electrical Engineering student. Shortly after the suicide, Dr Roy’s house was ransacked by a frenzied mob of enraged students.

In a statement to reporters, NIT Silchar’s Registrar, KL Baishnab, announced that Dr. LC Saikia would assume the role of Dean Academics, adding that this appointment was temporary.

“All the demands made by the students are currently under consideration. The removal of the Dean Academics was a primary demand, which is why prompt action was taken. The fulfillment of other issues raised by the protesting students falls under the Director’s jurisdiction. Since he is currently out of town on important business, we must await his return,” said the registrar.

Meanwhile, the students’ hunger strike continues, with a range of demands focused on reforms and justice for the deceased student. The students assert that it was an act of “institutional murder” and insist that those responsible for the tragedy must be held accountable. According to reports, three students have fallen ill due to the hunger strike.

The six key points of the demand draft prepared by the students include:

Repealing the false allegations regarding the deceased student’s mental health and involvement in substance abuse. The resignation of Dr. BK Roy from his post and holding him accountable for the student’s tragic demise. Filing an FIR in connection with the case to identify the actual instigator behind the NIT student’s suicide. Ensuring that protesting students are not falsely implicated in any legal cases. Conducting a review of students who may be experiencing similar mental trauma to the deceased. Initiating a thorough investigation by a third party to identify academic deficiencies within the institution and implement student-friendly reforms for the institute’s overall development.

The students have also written a letter to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, requesting his intervention in the matter.

