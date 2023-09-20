Assam: Retired teacher accused of sexual assault on minor

Hailakandi: In a shocking incident, a retired teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a minor boy in the Nitai Nagar area of Hailakandi, the district headquarters in Assam of the same name. The incident came to light when the minor victim recorded a video of himself being sexually abused by his tuition teacher.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Sheikh Moin Uddin, has been on the run since an official complaint was filed against him at the Hailakandi Sadar Police Station.

Sources indicate the accused, a retired teacher, transitioned to offering private tuition due to his teaching expertise, attracting local students and parents alike.

The victim had previously confided in his mother that his tutor’s behaviour had changed towards him over the past few days. However, his mother initially did not pay much attention to his concerns as he struggled to explain that he was being sexually abused.

In an attempt to make his situation clear, he took his mother’s mobile phone and hid it in the tuition room, switching on the video recording mode. The video provided clear evidence that the accused released all the students after the classes ended but instructed the victim to stay behind and then committed sexual misconduct. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the district.

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has strongly condemned this heinous act and called for stringent punitive measures against the accused, describing the incident as a “blot on all of humanity”.

