Assam REAT dismisses appeal filed by landowner against RERA order

Guwahati: The Assam Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT) has dismissed an appeal filed by a landowner against a judgment delivered by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) of Assam.
“Only a person who is aggrieved due to the violation or contravention of any provision of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act or its rules and regulations can file a complaint before the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA),” the tribunal (REAT) observed while dismissing the appeal filed by the landowner.
In this case, RERA Assam refused to entertain a complaint filed by the landowner against the builder of a project developed on her piece of land on the grounds that it fell beyond the scope of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act of 2016.
The tribunal, while dismissing the appeal, pointed out that Section 31 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act “clearly states that only a person aggrieved by any violation or contravention of the provisions of the Act, rules, or regulations made thereunder can file a complaint before the RERA.”
Discontented with RERA’s decision, the landowner filed an appeal with the Assam REAT.
In this particular case, the complainant herself was the co-owner and co-promoter of the project, and the building permission issued by the GMDA (Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority) was in her name.
The landowner and the builder had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in which the builder agreed to develop and construct an RCC (Reinforced Concrete Cement) building on the land owned by the complainant.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“The dispute and differences between the landowner on one hand and the builder on the other centered around the alleged contravention of the MoU regarding the project, which had been developed and executed on a shared basis between the two parties without any financial obligation.
“The dispute and differences did not arise from any agreement for sale in accordance with the spirit of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. Hence, the appeal was dismissed,” the tribunal stated in the order.
The order was issued by Justice (retired) Manojit Bhuyan, Chairperson of Assam REAT, and Onkar Kedia, member of Assam REAT.
Also Read | NE Railway force rescues 23 minors; 1 trafficker held
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Retired teacher accused of sexual assault on minor
- Rhino population rising across world, but climate change a huge concern: Report
- Why many LGBTQIA+ Buddhists feel pressure to hide their identities
- Meghalaya: Oppsn leader highlights ties between CM, alleged druglord
- Glue pads for rodent control banned. But what about poison?
- Assam REAT dismisses appeal filed by landowner against RERA order