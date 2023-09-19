Assam: Car collides with people sleeping under bridge in Guwahati, kills 1

Guwahati: In a tragic incident resembling a ‘hit and run,’ a vehicle collided with people sleeping on the sidewalks in Guwahati on Monday night, resulting in the loss of a man’s life, sources said.
The incident took place beneath the Ganeshguri flyover, where the vehicle fatally injured the victim before quickly leaving the scene, according to media reports.
The Dispur police responded to the incident, arriving at the location during the night.
On September 9, another incident occurred in Guwahati, where a Ford Fiesta car with the registration number AS 01AN 3445 collided with 4 individuals, causing severe injuries. This incident happened in the Gaushala locality of Maligaon.
All the injured individuals were taken to the Pandu First Referral Unit (FRU) for medical treatment. According to sources, the locals held the vehicle along with the driver, and later, both were handed over to the Jalukbari traffic police.
The frequency of such accidents in and around Guwahati underscores the urgent need for more stringent road safety measures and increased vigilance in urban areas.
