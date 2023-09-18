Assam CM summoned to Court over controversial remarks about Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been summoned to appear in a Uttarakhand court due to allegations of making derogatory remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly election campaign.

The summons were issued following a complaint by Uttarakhand Congress spokesperson Ganesh Upadhyay, who claimed that Sarma had questioned Gandhi’s lineage and made defamatory comments about his mother, Sonia Gandhi, during a public rally in February 2022.

Upadhyay further alleged that Sarma’s remarks were both inflammatory and a misuse of the Information Technology Act.

During the rally, Sarma asserted that India had conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan under the leadership of General Bipin Rawat and insinuated that Rahul Gandhi had demanded proof of the strike. He then inquired whether the Congress leader had ever been asked to prove his parentage.

CM Sarma is required to appear in court on September 21 to address these allegations.

