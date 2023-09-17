Assam CM to receive Singapore's 'Lee Kuan Yew' fellowship

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to be honoured with the ‘Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship’ during his forthcoming official visit to Singapore, according to reports that surfaced on Sunday.

It is worth noting that CM Sarma will create history as the first-ever chief minister of Assam to be awarded the ‘Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship.’

Notable past recipients of this prestigious fellowship from the UK include the former Vice Chairman of the Planning Commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Union Minister Arun Shourie, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi tweeted a birthday wish on Singaporean visionary leader Lee Kuan Yew’s 100th birth anniversary.

The ‘Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship,’ established in 1991, pays tribute to the legacy of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s founding prime minister, for his exceptional contributions to the nation.

This fellowship is known to be conferred upon individuals in recognition of their significant contributions to national development and their efforts to promote international goodwill.

