Assam: 40 injured in NIT Silchar violence after student's death 

Agartala: Tension gripped NIT Silchar campus in Assam on Friday night prompting police officials to order lathi charge at protesting students.

The protestors gathered at the campus of the institute seeking justice for a third-year electrical engineering student who died by suicide.

The student allegedly killed himself after being humiliated by the Dean, Academics, BK Roy.

At least 40 students suffered injuries in the ensuing lathi charge.

According to reports, Koj Buker, a student from Arunachal failed to attend his online classes during the lockdown due to poor internet services in his home state.

Protestors said that the deceased had altogether six back-papers to be cleared. He appealed to the authorities to allow him to sit for a special examination so that he could clear his papers.

Instead of granting his request, the Dean reportedly insulted the student and was barred from attending classes in the sixth semester.

Unsettled by the unacceptable treatment he faced, the deceased locked himself in his hostel room. Later in the evening, the dead body was found.

Aggrieved by the incident, students of the hostel staged massive protests and indulged in vandalism.

Superintendent of Police, Cachar District, Numal Mahatta, informed that the mortal remains of the student was recovered at around 7 pm in the evening.

“A big crowd of students gathered in front of the residence of Dean BK Roy and indulged in violence. His residence was ransacked. Some cops who were on law and order duty also faced attacks. The police resorted to lathi charge to control the situation”, the SP said.

All injured students are admitted at Silchar Medical College and Hospital for medical treatment.

District Commissioner of Cachar Rohan Kumar Jha also visited NIT campus in the night along with higher officials. Jha constituted a Committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

A company of Central Armed Forces was been deployed to avert further tension.

Sources said that FIRs have been lodged with the police in connection with the incident on Friday.

