Assam: 40 injured in NIT Silchar violence after student's death 

Agartala: Tension gripped NIT Silchar campus in Assam on Friday night prompting police officials to order lathi charge at protesting students.
The protestors gathered at the campus of the institute seeking justice for a third-year electrical engineering student who died by suicide.
The student allegedly killed himself after being humiliated by the Dean, Academics, BK Roy.
At least 40 students suffered injuries in the ensuing lathi charge.
According to reports, Koj Buker, a student from Arunachal failed to attend his online classes during the lockdown due to poor internet services in his home state.
Protestors said that the deceased had altogether six back-papers to be cleared. He appealed to the authorities to allow him to sit for a special examination so that he could clear his papers.
Instead of granting his request, the Dean reportedly insulted the student and was barred from attending classes in the sixth semester.
Unsettled by the unacceptable treatment he faced, the deceased locked himself in his hostel room. Later in the evening, the dead body was found.
Aggrieved by the incident, students of the hostel staged massive protests and indulged in vandalism.
Superintendent of Police, Cachar District, Numal Mahatta, informed that the mortal remains of the student was recovered at around 7 pm in the evening.
“A big crowd of students gathered in front of the residence of Dean BK Roy and indulged in violence. His residence was ransacked. Some cops who were on law and order duty also faced attacks. The police resorted to lathi charge to control the situation”, the SP said.
All injured students are admitted at Silchar Medical College and Hospital for medical treatment.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
District Commissioner of Cachar Rohan Kumar Jha also visited NIT campus in the night along with higher officials. Jha constituted a Committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.
A company of Central Armed Forces was been deployed to avert further tension.
Sources said that FIRs have been lodged with the police in connection with the incident on Friday.
Also Read | NFR cancel, divert, reschedule trains
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: 40 injured in NIT Silchar violence after student’s death
- 26 cadres of Myanmar-based NSCN-K (YA) join NSCN-R: What next?
- Powerful black holes might emerge in bustling galactic neighbourhoods
- Meghalaya’s aspirational blocks chart developmental strategy
- Heat-related excess mortality among women could increase by 2050
- MoD inks pact with Zoram Medical College for ex-servicemen