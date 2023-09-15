Assam: Guwahati's Pedal for Change to host North-East Cycling Awards 2023

Guwahati: Guwahati-based nonprofit organisation Pedal for Change is set to host the North-East Cycling Awards 2023. Scheduled for November 4, the event aims to shine a spotlight on individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions to the world of cycling in Northeast India.
Despite challenges, cycling in the region is on the rise, and the awards ceremony will recognise excellence in various aspects of cycling, including sustainability, recreation, sports, entrepreneurship, and innovation. It is expected that this recognition will inspire more individuals and organisations to embrace cycling or contribute to the development of cycling-friendly facilities.
To ensure an impartial selection process, a distinguished jury panel has been assembled, consisting of experts from various fields, including journalism, sports, medical science, engineering, and urban planning.
The awards encompass a wide range of categories, such as Most Accomplished Sports Cyclist, Bicycle Innovator of the Year, Special Accomplishment in or using Cycles, Most Regular Cycle Commuter, Most Popular Cycle Store in Northeast, and Most Cycling Friendly Restaurant, School, College/University, Mall, Hotel, Company, and Hospital in Guwahati.
Interested parties are encouraged to nominate deserving candidates across these award categories. The nomination and application process is entirely online and can be accessed on the official website.
The awards ceremony seeks to engage individuals from all walks of life, transcending gender, age, and socioeconomic boundaries across the northeastern region.
Nominations for the wards are currently open and will close on September 30, 2023. The jury assessment will take place in October 2023, with the grand award function set to take place on November 4 at a Guwahati hotel.
