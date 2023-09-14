Assam: 4 suspected gold smugglers arrested in Jorabat

Guwahati: Acting on a tip-off, the Guwahati Police and the Special Task Force (STF) in Assam conducted a raid in Jorabat area on Thursday and apprehended four suspected gold smugglers, one of whom is a woman.

During the operation, the joint team seized over 500 gram gold. The individuals arrested have been identified as Inayet Ali (30), Mohammad Yusuph (38), Jannat Begum (56), all residents of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and Veeru Singh (27), the driver from East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya.

The police acted on intelligence information and intercepted the suspects’ vehicle with the registration number ‘ML 05N 8712.’ They discovered 518.8 g of authentic gold in a coiled shape within the vehicle, as per reports. Currently, the rate of gold in India is estimated to be Rs 59,450 per 10 gram. The rate is indicative and does not include GST and other levies.

The smuggled gold was believed to be en route from Meghalaya to Rajasthan. The exact market value of the confiscated gold is yet to be determined.

