MoU signed to improve food safety ecosystem in Assam

Guwahati: An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Quality Council of India (QCI) and Commissionerate of Food Safety, Assam, Department of Health and Family Welfare to improve the food safety ecosystem in the state.

The MoU aims to create quality infrastructure mechanisms by intervention such as conformity assessment framework and infrastructure, training and capacity building of stakeholders, among others, according to an official release.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The MoU was signed at the Assam Gunvatta Sankalp event held here by the QCI with the support of the state government.

The MoU marks a significant milestone in the journey towards excellence in quality and this collaboration will further strengthen the quality and safety of food products in the state, the release stated.

Besides the signing of the MoU, the Sankalp also featured sessions with various aspects of the state’s development in multivariate sectors including education and skilling, industry and MSME, sustainable agriculture, tourism, culture and infrastructure.

Assam Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur said that high-quality products and services can enhance a country’s economic growth. ”QCI’s efforts in areas such as quality certification, accreditation, and training can help improve the quality of products, services, and infrastructure in Assam, which in turn can have a positive impact on the state’s development”, he said.

Inaugurating the Sankalp, Industries Secretary Dr. Lakshmanan S said that the state’s unique cultural heritage and vast potential have always set it apart and it has to be harnessed fully. ”The Gunvatta Sankalp isn’t just a pledge, it is a promise to raise the bar in every aspect of our society, and we are committed to igniting quality revolution as a strong pillar for the state’s growth”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

QCI Chairperson Jaxay Shah said, ”Quality is a universal language, and we are excited to work hand in hand with Assam to turn this vision into reality. We are aiming to nurture a quality culture in every corner of the state”, he added.

The Quality Council of India, established in 1997 by the Government of India and the Indian industry, is the apex organisation responsible for establishing and operating the third-party national accreditation system, improving quality across sectors and advising the government and other stakeholders on matters concerning quality.

Also Read | Cong stages walkout in Assembly over Assam Accord implementation

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









