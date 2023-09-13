Drug inspector assaulted in Silchar Medical College, intern suspended

Silchar: In a shocking incident in the Silchar Medical College, Bonrai Rongmai, the Cachar Drugs Inspector, was allegedly assaulted by junior doctors within the hospital premises.

The incident occurred when Rongmai visited the medical institution to seek information regarding the blood test process for one of his family members. The college administration has suspended one intern doctor involved in the incident for six months and constituted a committee for enquiry into the matter.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, the Principal of Silchar Medical College and Hospital, held a press briefing to address the issue and announced the suspension of Dr. Anurag Dey, an intern involved in the incident.

As per Rongmai’s account, he approached a technician at the hospital, asking why he was taking the blood out from the patient. However, the encounter quickly escalated into a violent altercation, causing severe injuries to Rongmai.

Recounting the incident, Rongmai stated, “I went to Silchar Medical College and Hospital accompanying my sister-in-law. One of the technicians approached her to take out blood. I just asked him why they were doing so, to which he got furious and pushed and assaulted me.”

The assault left Rongmai with significant injuries, including a facial wound that required stitches. Hospital staff swiftly intervened to separate the parties involved and provided immediate medical attention to the injured drug inspector.

The incident has drawn flak from society as several civil organisations today met with the Cachar district commissioner and submitted memos raising concerns over the public safety at the medical college. The assault allegation has stirred up long-standing concerns about the behaviour of medical staff at Silchar Medical College, which has garnered similar headlines in the past too.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, the Junior Doctors Association of SMCH, opined that while one junior doctor was taking blood from Bonorai Rongmei’s relative for tests, Rongmei started an argument and even slapped the junior doctor escalating the incident.

Addressing the concerns of repeated such incidents, SMCH Principal Dr Bhaskar Gupta said that they engage in regular counselling of their doctors, but sometimes, unwanted provocation from attendants of the patients results in unfortunate outcomes.

Also Read | Assam governor approves creation of 79 sub-districts

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









