Assam governor approves creation of 79 sub-districts

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave his approval for the creation of 79 sub-districts, according to an official notification issued on Tuesday.

The sub-divisions, to be known as sub-districts, have been created for administrative expediency and to derive maximum synergy, productivity and efficiency at the grassroot level, it said.

The geographical limits of the sub-districts shall be co-terminus with the boundaries of the legislative constituencies, it added.

The headquarters of the sub-districts will be in its central location or any other appropriate place to be decided by the district commissioners, the notification said.

The existing civil sub-divisions, except those in Bodoland territorial districts and Sixth Schedule autonomous districts, will cease to exist with immediate effect. The powers and functions of the newly created sub-divisions will be the same as those of the existing sub-divisions at present, it said.

The delegation of power will be decided in due course of time, the notification said.

The state’s council of ministers had earlier given its approval for the creation of sub-districts.

