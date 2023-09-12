NF Railway extends Guwahati-Santragachi weekly special train service

Maligaon: In response to the growing demand from passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the extension of the service of the 08048/08047 weekly special train between Guwahati and Santragachi. This extension will include an additional three trips, covering the period from September 15th to September 30th, 2023.
The special train will maintain its existing schedule, including timings, stoppages, and composition. This decision aims to accommodate passengers on waiting lists and alleviate the rush of travellers along this route.
Train number 08047, departing from Santragachi to Guwahati, will operate every Friday from September 15th to September 29th, 2023. It will depart from Santragachi at 18:00 hours and arrive in Guwahati at 15:00 hours the following day.
For the return journey, train number 08048 will depart from Guwahati to Santragachi every Saturday from September 16th to September 30th, 2023. The departure time from Guwahati will be at 16:45 hours, with arrival in Santragachi at 12:30 hours the next day.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
During its journey in both directions, the special train will pass through Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Rampur Hat, and Dankuni.
Passengers are encouraged to verify the specific details, including stoppages and timings, on the official IRCTC website before embarking on their journeys.
Also Read | Assam: 2 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Dibrugarh
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland Assembly opposes proposed UCC, implementation of Forest Act
- A psychiatrist explains the neuroscience and physiology of fear
- AI detects gallbladder cancer as accurately as radiologists in India: Lancet study
- NF Railway extends Guwahati-Santragachi weekly special train service
- Mizoram: Elderly Gorkhali couple weds in heartfelt hospital ceremony
- Manipur: Govt to construct 1,000 houses for displaced people