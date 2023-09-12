NF Railway extends Guwahati-Santragachi weekly special train service

Maligaon: In response to the growing demand from passengers, Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the extension of the service of the 08048/08047 weekly special train between Guwahati and Santragachi. This extension will include an additional three trips, covering the period from September 15th to September 30th, 2023.

The special train will maintain its existing schedule, including timings, stoppages, and composition. This decision aims to accommodate passengers on waiting lists and alleviate the rush of travellers along this route.

Train number 08047, departing from Santragachi to Guwahati, will operate every Friday from September 15th to September 29th, 2023. It will depart from Santragachi at 18:00 hours and arrive in Guwahati at 15:00 hours the following day.

For the return journey, train number 08048 will depart from Guwahati to Santragachi every Saturday from September 16th to September 30th, 2023. The departure time from Guwahati will be at 16:45 hours, with arrival in Santragachi at 12:30 hours the next day.

During its journey in both directions, the special train will pass through Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Rampur Hat, and Dankuni.

Passengers are encouraged to verify the specific details, including stoppages and timings, on the official IRCTC website before embarking on their journeys.

