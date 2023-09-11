Railways announce additional stoppages on NFR route

Maligaon: Certain trains on the NFR route will now have an additional two-minute stoppage at selected stations, an official release from NFR stated.

Starting from September 9, 2023, Train No. 05671/05672 (Guwahati – Ranchi – Guwahati) Special will make an extra stop at Bagdogra station. Train No. 05671 (Guwahati – Ranchi) Special, beginning its journey on September 9, 2023, will arrive at Bagdogra at 22:00 hours and depart at 22:02 hours. Train No. 05672 (Ranchi – Guwahati) Special, starting its journey on September 10, 2023, will arrive at Bagdogra at 12:20 hours and depart at 12:22 hours.

Additionally, Train No. 13148/13147 (Bamanhat – Sealdah – Bamanhat) Uttar Banga Express will make an experimental stop at Kumedpur station starting from September 14, 2023. Train No. 13148 (Bamanhat – Sealdah) Uttar Banga Express will arrive at Kumedpur station at 20:20 hours and depart at 20:22 hours. Train No. 13147 (Sealdah – Bamanhat) Uttar Banga Express will arrive at Kumedpur station at 03:38 hours and depart at 03:40 hours.

Furthermore, Train No. 13142/13141 (New Alipurduar – Sealdah – New Alipurduar) Teesta Torsa Express will make an experimental stop at Dalkhola station starting from September 15, 2023. Train No. 13142 (New Alipurduar – Sealdah) Teesta Torsa Express will arrive at Dalkhola station at 17:26 hours and depart at 17:28 hours. Train No. 13141 (Sealdah – New Alipurduar) Teesta Torsa Express will arrive at Dalkhola station at 00:08 hours and depart at 00:10 hours.

The stoppages and timings for these trains can be found on the IRCTC website and NTES. They are also being announced in various newspapers and on N.F. Railway’s social media platforms. Passengers are encouraged to confirm the details before their journey.

