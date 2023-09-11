Assam: Assembly speaker accepts all adjournment motions

Guwahati: Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary on Monday accepted all adjournment motions brought by the opposition on different issues.
Daimary agreed to the motions as per suggestion by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Two motions on the issue of power supply were brought by the Congress and by two other MLAs.
Another motion for adjournment was brought by AIUDF on arms training during a camp in Mangaldai some time back, while the fourth pertained to risk to river embankments that was brought by Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed.
After the MLAs spoke on the admissibility of the motions, Sarma requested the Speaker to allow the motions.
He maintained that if the motions were disallowed, the opposition parties would stage a walkout.
“It is for the first time that the Assembly is meeting in its permanent hall since the capital of the state moved from Shillong. I don’t want it to start with a walkout,” the CM.
Accepting the chief minister’s request, Speaker Daimary agreed to accept the adjournment motions.
