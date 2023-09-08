Assam's Royal Global University signs MoU with OP Jindal Global University

Guwahati: Assam’s Royal Global University has signed a MoU with O.P. Jindal Global University aiming to create a stronger educational platform for students in the northeastern region and beyond.
The collaboration between the two university aims to offer various academic opportunities, including Student Exchange programmes, dual degrees, semester abroad programmes, and access to Summer/Winter school programmes.
Students can also benefit from internships, Faculty Exchange programmes, lab resources, collaborative research, a press release from Royal Global University stated.
According to the statement from RGU, the MoU signing was followed up with an interactive session among the educators, aimed at “carving a holistic and conducive academic environment ensuring substantial exposure for students of this region”.
