Assam train routes extended amid Dibrugarh station upgrade

Maligaon: Due to the temporary closure of Dibrugarh Town station for the reconstruction of Mancotta ROB and railway electrification works, several trains originally scheduled to depart and arrive at Dibrugarh Town station have had their routes extended until September 30, 2023.

The revised scheduling is as follows:

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Rajdhani Express train no. 12424 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh), operating from September 5th to 30th, 2023, will now commence its journey from New Delhi at 16:20 hours and reach Dibrugarh at 06:00 hours. The Rajdhani Express train no. 12423 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi), running from September 7th to 30th, 2023, will depart from Dibrugarh at 20:55 hours and arrive at New Delhi at 10:30 hours. The Nagaland Express train no. 15669 (Guwahati – Dibrugarh), scheduled from September 6th to 30th, 2023, will leave Guwahati at 20:45 hours and reach Dibrugarh at 10:30 hours. The Nagaland Express train no. 15670 (Dibrugarh – Guwahati), running from September 7th to 30th, 2023, will depart from Dibrugarh at 14:05 hours and reach Guwahati at 03:15 hours. The Passenger Special train no. 05916 (Dibrugarh – Simaluguri Jn.), operational from September 7th to 30th, 2023, will set off from Dibrugarh at 17:35 hours and arrive at Simaluguri Jn. at 20:05 hours. The Passenger Special train no. 05915 (Simaluguri Jn. – Dibrugarh), running from September 7th to 30th, 2023, will depart from Simaluguri Jn. at 06:25 hours and reach Dibrugarh at 08:45 hours.

Additionally, the DEMU Special train no. 07902/07903 (Ledo – Dibrugarh Town – Ledo), which was initially extended up to Murkongselek via Chaulkhowa – Dibrugarh, bypassing Dibrugarh Town station from May 7th to September 6th, 2023, has been further extended to operate until September 30th, 2023. The train no. 07902 (Ledo – Murkongselek) DEMU Special will commence its journey from Ledo at 06:45 hours and reach Murkongselek at 12:15 hours. In the return journey, train no. 07903 (Murkongselek – Ledo) DEMU Special will depart from Murkongselek at 15:30 hours and reach Ledo at 21:00 hours.

For specific information regarding stops and timetables of these trains, passengers are encouraged to visit the IRCTC website or check official notifications before commencing their journeys.

Also Read | Assam CM inaugurates new bridges, unveils statue of Lachit Barphukan in Barak Valley

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









