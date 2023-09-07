Assam CM inaugurates new bridges, unveils statue of Lachit Barphukan in Barak Valley

Guwahati: In yet another boost to infrastructural development in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday officially unveiled recently constructed bridges, with a combined expenditure of Rs 159 crore.

The first bridge inaugurated by CM Sarma is the Badrighat bridge, spanning the River Barak and connecting Barenga to Kashipur. This bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 58 crore and extends to nearly 1 km in length. It links NH-37 and NH-54 along the Silchar Fulertal Road.

Our double engine Government is on a mission to build 1,000 bridges in Assam by 2026.



Today, we have dedicated 3 new bridges to the people of Barak Valley, built at a cost of ₹159 cr.



The chief minister informed, “Some of these bridges will provide road connectivity to certain villages for the first time.”

In addition to the Badrighat bridge, Sarma also inaugurated the second RCC bridge over Sonai river, built at a cost of Rs 14 crore. This bridge serves as a crucial connectivity lifeline for over 7,000 residents residing in the Dungripar village in Sonai.

“Our double engine Government is on a mission to build 1,000 bridges in Assam by 2026. Today, we have dedicated 3 new bridges to the people of Barak Valley, built at a cost of Rs 159 cr,” the chief minister stated through social media.

আজি বৰাক উপত্যকাৰ শিলচৰত মহাবীৰ লাচিত বৰফুকনৰ স্মৃতিত এক সুউচ্চ প্ৰতিমূৰ্তি আনুষ্ঠানিকভাৱে শুভ উদ্বোধন কৰিবলৈ পাই মই অতিকৈ গৌৰৱান্বিত হৈছোঁ।



Meanwhile Sarma is scheduled to inaugurate several other developmental projects, including the unveiling of a convention centre. Additionally, he presided over a gathering at Silchar’s DSA ground.

Sarma also announced the unveiling of one of the largest statues of Assam’s visionary leader Lachit Barphukan in Barak Valley.

