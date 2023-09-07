Assam: Air Marshal checks operational preparedness of Tezpur Air Force base

Tezpur: Air Marshal SP Dharkar, the air officer commanding-in-chief of Eastern Air Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of Tezpur base in Assam during a three-day visit, which concluded on Wednesday.
He urged the personnel to keep themselves abreast with the latest technologies and keep enhancing their skills.
He said well-trained ‘Agniveervayus’ have become an integral part of the Air Force and it is the responsibility of all senior officers to groom and train them.
While interacting with the personnel of the station, he urged them to keep pace with technological advancements and stressed upon the need for enhancing their skills, a statement said.
Air Marshal Dharkar also stressed on maintaining proficiency and excelling in all roles entrusted.
He exhorted all ranks to remain physically fit and mentally agile for operational readiness and be vigilant to meet any security challenge, the statement said.
