Guwahati: A female police officer who was allegedly compelled to work at the Silsako eviction site has taken her own life by jumping off Saraighat Bridge in Jalukbari.
According to sources, the deceased police officer, named Gayotri Hazarika, originally from Nagaon, was working at Paltan Bazar Police Station.
Preliminary investigation revealed that before she was sent to work at the Silsako eviction site, she had told her bosses many times that she didn’t want to work there. But they didn’t listen to her and sent her to the eviction site.
Later, Gayotri’s mobile phone and some of her belongings were found on Saraighat Bridge, along with a long letter she wrote before taking the extreme step. However, the motive is not confirmed yet.
The police is currently searching for her body in the Brahmputra river amid allegations of covering up the case.
