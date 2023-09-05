Assam: Extension of Silchar-Guwahati train services to Rangiya commences

Guwahati: In a move aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, authorities have announced the extension of the services of the tri-weekly train, numbered 15612/15611, operating between Silchar and Guwahati. Commencing from September 4, this extension will include Rangiya in both directions.

The inauguration ceremony for this significant development took place on September 4, 2023, with the train being flagged off from Rangiya Railway Station.

Notable dignitaries such as MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, MP Dilip Saikia, and MLA Bhabesh Kalita graced the occasion. The event was also attended by senior railway officials from the headquarters and division.

This extension holds immense value for passengers frequently traveling between Cachar and lower Assam for various purposes, Northeast Frontier Railway stated through a press release. “The people of Cachar area will also have the advantage of travelling to north bank of Brahmaputra via Rangiya Jn. as Rangiya Jn. acts as a major interchange point for the train passengers,” it added.

As per the schedule, train number 15611 (Rangiya-Silchar) Express will depart from Rangiya at 15:45 hours every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, starting from September 4 and reach Silchar at 04:40 hours the following day. In the return direction, train number 15612 (Silchar-Rangiya) Express will depart from Silchar at 22:15 hours every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, commencing from September 6 and arrive at Rangiya at 10:30 hours the next day.

The train will make stopovers at various stations during its journey, including Changsari, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Chaparmukh Jn., Hojai, Lumding Jn., New Haflong, Badarpur Jn., and Katakhal. With a total of 14 coaches, the train offers a range of accommodations, including AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and second-class seating coaches for passengers.

For detailed information about the train’s stoppages and timings, passengers are encouraged to visit the IRCTC website or refer to notifications in various newspapers and social media platforms of N. F. Railway.

