Assam: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped, murdered in Dibrugarh; 4 held

Tinsukia: A 17-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by hanging her body to make it look like a suicide case in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Sunday night.
Police have arrested four youths, including a minor.
Speaking to EastMojo, the additional superintendent of Dibrugarh police (headquarters), Papori Chetia, said that based on information provided by locals last night, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the victim’s dead body. “Her body was found at the residence of the complainant at Banipur Dhekeri Gaon, on the outskirts of the town, where she had been staying for the past 3 months. It was taken down by locals before police reached the spot.”
She added that it is yet to be ascertained whether she is related to them and where she hails from.
“We have arrested four persons on suspicion of rape and murder,” Chetia said, adding that the investigation is in its initial stage, and further details cannot be shared at this time. “We have sent the body for autopsy, and once the post-mortem report is available, we will be able to confirm whether rape and murder occurred,” he added.
In response to a question, Chetia said, “We are ascertaining facts such as where the incident took place and how many persons are involved.”
According to sources, the victim was abducted from outside her residence and gang-raped.
A case has been registered at Dibrugarh police station under sections 376 (D) and 302 of the IPC, and the investigation is underway.
