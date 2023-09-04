Assam: Guwahati gears up for inaugural marathon to be held in Dec

Guwahati: All set to create an impact on the national and international sports stage, Guwahati is preparing to host its inaugural marathon. The primary objective of this event is to attract top-tier national and international athletes to Guwahati, also known as the “gateway of the northeast”, official sources stated.
Scheduled for Sunday, December 3, 2023, the Guwahati Marathon is a collaborative effort involving Coal India Ltd, the Government of Assam, and the Indian Army, with Procam International Private Limited as the event promoter.
The event symbolises the vibrant spirit of development in the state and promises to showcase the best of ‘Shining Assam’, according to official sources.
Coal India Limited will be the title sponsor, while the Indian Army will serve as a confirming partner. The marathon will include three races: a half marathon (21.0975 km), a 10 km race, and a 5 km run designed to engage participants of all skill levels, from newcomers to experienced athletes.
Prize money incentives have been allocated across various age and gender categories to enhance the event’s appeal. In the coming weeks, detailed information about routes, prize amounts, the official race logo, and more will be revealed.
A recent planning conference for the marathon was held in Guwahati, attended by notable figures like Nandita Gorlosa, Minister for Power, Sports, and Youth Welfare, Lieutenant General Manish Erry, and other senior officials from relevant departments.
Organisers are actively working on an event website, with online registrations expected to open around September 20.
