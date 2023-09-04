Assam: 3 boys drown while bathing in Morigaon pond

Morigaon (Assam): Three boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Assam’s Morigaon district on Monday, police said.
Five boys went to the pond in Dighalipathar area of Dandua village around noon to bathe, they said.
“Three of them drowned, while the fourth one was rescued by the SDRF. The fifth boy managed to come out of the water by himself,” an official said.
“The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was called in, and they recovered the three bodies,” he said.
The victims were identified as Ranjit Medhi, Pallav Deka and Dwipjyoti Bora, all higher secondary second-year students of Bhurbandha College.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
They were residents of Bhurbandha Oguri village, the official said.
The health condition of the rescued boy was stable, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, he said.
Also Read | Assam: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped, murdered in Dibrugarh; 4 held
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- BHEL to work on Dibang multipurpose project in Arunachal
- Tripura: Police apprehends troubled man who allegedly killed grandmother
- Assam: 3 boys drown while bathing in Morigaon pond
- Tripura by-polls set to begin amid tight security, 15 CAPF units deployed
- Happy Teachers’ Day 2023: Best wishes, quotes & images to send your teachers on this special day
- The Equalizer 3: Denzel Washington shines in a captivating finale to the series