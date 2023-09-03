NFR announces train cancellations, diversions, and rescheduling for infrastructure upgrades

Maligaon: In light of the ongoing Non-Interlocking works to commission an Electronic Interlocking system at Eklakhi station within the Katihar division of NFR, several train services have been affected, with some being cancelled and others rescheduled. Additionally, remodelling works at Varanasi yard over Lucknow division under Northern Railway have necessitated the diversion and cancellation of trains passing through that section. Here are the details:
Cancellation of Trains (Eklakhi Station)
Train no. 15464/15463 (Siliguri Jn. – Balurghat – Siliguri Jn.) Intercity Express
Train no. 15709/15710 (Malda Town – New Jalpaiguri – Malda Town) Express
Train no. 05421/05422 (Malda Town – Balurghat – Malda Town) Special
Train no. 05717/05718 (Malda Court – Katihar – Malda Court) Special
Slip coaches of Train no. 13153/13154 (Sealdah – Malda Town – Sealdah) Express commencing journey on September 4, 2023
Rescheduling of Train (Eklakhi Station)
Train no. 13175 (Sealdah – Silchar) Kanchanjungha Express on September 4, 2023, was rescheduled to depart at 08:35 hours from Sealdah station, instead of 06:35 hours.
Cancellation of Trains (Varanasi Yard – Lucknow Division)
Train no. 15636 (Guwahati – Okha) Dwarka Express commencing journey on September 11, 18, 25, and October 2, 9, 2023
Train no. 15635 (Okha – Guwahati) Dwarka Express commencing journey on September 15, 22, 29, and October 6, 13, 2023
Train no. 15668 (Kamakhya – Gandhidham) Express commencing journey on September 20, 27, and October 4, 11, 2023
Train no. 15667 (Gandhidham – Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on September 23, 30, and October 7, 14, 2023
Diversion of Trains (Varanasi Yard – Lucknow Division)
Train no. 20503/20505 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing journey from October 3 to 14, 2023, will be diverted via Chhapra, Gorakhpur Jn., Barabanki Jn., and Lucknow.
Train no. 20504/20506 (New Delhi – Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express commencing journey from October 4 to 15, 2023, will be diverted via Lucknow, Barabanki Jn., Gorakhpur Jn., and Chhapra.
Train no. 19305 (Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on September 7, 14, 21, 28, and October 5, 12, 2023
Train no. 19306 (Kamakhya – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar) Express commencing journey on September 3, 10, 17, 24, and October 1, 8, 2023
Extension of Service
The service of 09525/09526 (Okha – Naharlagun – Okha) Express will be extended for two more trips in both directions, maintaining existing timings, stoppages, and composition. Train no. 09525 (Okha – Naharlagun) Express will run on September 5 and 12, 2023, while Train no. 09526 (Naharlagun – Okha) Express will run on September 9 and 16, 2023.
Passengers are advised to check with the railway authorities for any further updates or changes related to these train services.
