Assam: 4 police personnel arrested for demanding money

Guwahati: Four Assam Police personnel have been arrested in Bajali district for allegedly demanding money, an official said on Sunday.
They are currently kept in police custody, he said.
The arrests were made in connection with a CID case registered on Thursday against seven personnel of Bajali, including a deputy superintendent of police and two sub-inspectors.
A sub-inspector, who is in charge of the Bhawanipur outpost under Patacharkuchi Police Station, two drivers of Balaji superintendent of police and a personal security officer of the then-additional SP (HQ), Bajali are among those arrested in the case, the official said.
Director General of Police GP Singh had on Friday written on X, formerly Twitter, that the “case was registered after receiving a complaint of demand for money by some personnel of Bajali district” in the first week of August.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Though the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption unit could not succeed in laying a trap, the case was filed after it was found that “the complaint was true prima facie”, he said.
The superintendent of police of Bajali was also transferred.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the DGP has been given full authority to act against any personnel found to be abusing the public in any manner.
Also Read | Tripura: ‘Nutrition gardens’ build a bridge to progress on Sumili banks
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Opinion: The ‘othering’ of Kukis in Manipur began well before the crisis
- Assam: 4 police personnel arrested for demanding money
- Why NSCN leader Th Muivah told his parents to ‘forget him’
- Why waste management in Northeast India needs an urgent overhaul
- Assam ahead of other NE states in paperless registration of vehicles: Dealers’ body
- By 2080, India could lose groundwater by 3 times the current rate: Study