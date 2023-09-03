Assam: 4 police personnel arrested for demanding money

Guwahati: Four Assam Police personnel have been arrested in Bajali district for allegedly demanding money, an official said on Sunday.

They are currently kept in police custody, he said.

The arrests were made in connection with a CID case registered on Thursday against seven personnel of Bajali, including a deputy superintendent of police and two sub-inspectors.

A sub-inspector, who is in charge of the Bhawanipur outpost under Patacharkuchi Police Station, two drivers of Balaji superintendent of police and a personal security officer of the then-additional SP (HQ), Bajali are among those arrested in the case, the official said.

Director General of Police GP Singh had on Friday written on X, formerly Twitter, that the “case was registered after receiving a complaint of demand for money by some personnel of Bajali district” in the first week of August.

Though the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption unit could not succeed in laying a trap, the case was filed after it was found that “the complaint was true prima facie”, he said.

The superintendent of police of Bajali was also transferred.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the DGP has been given full authority to act against any personnel found to be abusing the public in any manner.

