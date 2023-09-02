Silchar: The National Institute of Technology Silchar initiated strict disciplinary action against as many as 16 students for assaulting mess workers. Four students were rusticated for two semesters and 12 students penalised Rs 10,000 each in connection with the incident that occurred on July 27.

According to sources, the students against whom the disciplinary proceedings had been initiated were found to be guilty of beating three mess workers at the hostel.

Soon after the allegations were raised against the students, the NIT Silchar authorities commissioned an internal inquiry. After completion of the inquiry that continued for over one month, 16 students were named guilty.

The students who have been rusticated for two semesters are Saurabh Kumar Meena, Himangshu, Rohit Kumar Meena and Jubair Mahmud Protim. They are also banned from entering the hostel for the same period.

On the other hand, Raghuvendra Singh, Supratik Saha, Rajan Kumar Raj, Mirajul Islam Sayem, Jyotishka Bhattacharjee, Jyotirmoy Kalita, Pappu Mondal, Abhijit Doley, Kangkan Jyoti Kalita, Rohit Nandi, Abhinav Goswami and Sourav Jyoti Saikia have been asked to submit a fine of Rs 10,000 each for the gross violation of the discipline of the institute.

The notices were issued by registrar NIT Silchar KL Baishnab.

