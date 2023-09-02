Guwahati: The presence of 500 technology and BPM (Business process management) -related business set-ups has helped Guwahati identify as an emerging technology hub, a report by Deloitte India and NASSCOM said.

The report has identified 26 cities of high potential based on talent, infrastructure, risk and regulatory environment, start-up ecosystem, and social and living environment, which are vital for establishing a flourishing technological landscape.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The 26 promising locations identified in the report have the potential to become the epicentre of innovation and growth. This trend is fueled by a highly proficient workforce in cutting-edge digital technologies, with about 8 lakh individuals within these emerging hubs adept in the latest tech domains. These emerging cities are witnessing a surge in digitally skilled workforce, with over 100,000 professionals contributing to their. Guwahati is the only city from the Northeast to be identified as an emerging tech hub.

“One of the key advantages of emerging cities is their cost-to-value ratio. Companies can access good-quality talent at 25–30 per cent lower cost than the major centres, making these locations an attractive option for businesses looking to reduce costs while maintaining high levels of productivity. Moreover, emerging cities often have a strong start-up ecosystem, with many incubators and accelerators providing support and resources to help businesses start operations,” the report says.

“The emergence of Guwahati as a BPM hub has been facilitated by the presence of Software Technology Park of India, which continues to provide a platform for the growth and development of the IT industry in the city,” the report says.

Guwahati has 20,000 experienced talent available, 250 Startups, 500 Tech-related businesses and seven incubators.

The talent pool working in IT profiles accounts for ~6,000 employees, followed by 2,500 in engineering/R&D. The average cost of hiring a talent having 5–8 years of experience in core IT/tech skills is Rs 8.1 lakh, digital skills are Rs 5.2 lakh, and customer support is Rs 3.5 lakh. IIT Guwahati, Guwahati College of Architecture & Planning, and NEF Law College are the premium institutes in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

For FY 2021–2022, IIT-G’s overall placement for B.Tech and B.Des students was 89.14 per cent with an average salary of Rs 25.88 lakh, whereas it was 70.64 per cent for M.Tech and M.Des students with an average salary of Rs 17.16 lakh. “Most students were placed in tier 1 cities in IT/ software, finance, non-tech profiles, analyst, and core engineering and design,” the report says.

Some unicorns such as Clear, Tipalti, MyGate, and MindTickle are from IIT Guwahati.

The report says the state government is stable, and new policies are favourable to the technology sector and have minimal expected impact in case of a change of government. “Crime is in control with no major protests or demonstrations recorded over recent years,” it says.

Premier institutes, such as IIT Guwahati have ensured quality technology and associated fresh talent that are essential for the budding tech industry. “The establishment of seven incubators has set the pace for the city to enter the technology innovation space. Tourism-based industries form an important cluster and generate a considerable number of jobs,” it says.

Software Technology Park of India promoted by the Government of India, along with the availability of Grade A office space, makes it a cost-effective option for office set-up.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The proposed construction of a ring road around the city is bound to boost commercial activities in the city outskirts as well. “The airport is fully operational as it is the most important airport in the northeast region that connects to major technology hubs,” it says.

Guwahati’s social and living environment are characterised by a good education ecosystem, the report pointed. “The location offers a balance of good and moderate social and living conditions, with a good education ecosystem and low pollution levels as its strengths, whereas the medical ecosystem and crime rate may require some improvement,” the report says.

Also Read: Nagaland’s first medical college welcomes first batch of 100 students

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









