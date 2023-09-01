Assam's flood situation improves as affected people, districts decrease

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam improved marginally as the number of affected people dipped below four lakh and affected districts also decreased by one on Friday, an official release said.
The Brahmaputra continued to flow above the danger level in several places, it said.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 3,24,938 people are affected by the deluge in 18 districts. On Thursday, the number of affected people was 4,03,313 in 19 districts.
Nalbari was the worst-hit district with 72,427 affected people, followed by Darrang where 72,133 people are reeling under the deluge. The death toll remained at 16 with no fresh casualty reported, the ASDMA bulletin said.
The Brahmaputra was flowing over the red mark in Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur and Neamatighat.
Altogether 2,197 people were taking shelter in seven relief camps, while 89 relief distribution centres were also functional.
Crop land measuring 23,106.69 hectares remained inundated, while 1,95,985 animals have been affected.
Reports of damage of roads, anganwadi centres, schools and other infrastructure were received from different districts. Erosion was reported from Biswanath, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golghat, Kamrup, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tinsukia, the ASDMA bulletin said.
