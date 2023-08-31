Assam: Tinsukia DC office employee charged under POCSO Act, suspended

Tinsukia: Wajid Hussain, an employee at the Tinsukia district commissioner’s office, was suspended on Thursday following a complaint against him under the POCSO Act and several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Hussain worked as a senior district administrative assistant in the district commissioner’s office and is allegedly absconding.

The order, signed by district commissioner read: A complaint has been filed on 22.08.22 at Tinsukia Sadar Police Station vide case number Tinsukia PS/C/NO-518/23 u/s 166A/342/354A/506/509/34 IPC R/W Sec 8/17/18 of POSCO Act against Wajid Hussain, who is an employee of the office of the undersigned. It has been noticed that Wajid Hussain has not attended the office since August 23, 2023 till date. “And whereas, despite instructing him to be present before Tinsukia Sadar Police Station, he has not appeared before the investigating officer (IO) of the case to date.”

The accused, Wajid Hussain.

On August 22, a police case was filed against Hussain and his second wife for physically assaulting and torturing the minor daughter of her second wife, who had been staying with them after the marriage.

The complainant, who is said to be a brother of Hussain’s wife, alleged that after the divorce, her sister and her two children were staying with him.

Later, she got into an affair with Hussain, a divorcee and father of a boy and decided to tie the knot with him despite the family’s resistance.

“Immediately after marriage, she took her daughter to her second husband’s house. In June, we got a call from the minor victim that they were physically assaulting and torturing her. The accused person used his influence over the system to harass us,” he alleged in a press meeting on Wednesday.

Sources said the minor victim’s statement has been recorded before a magistrate, and the accused are on the run.

An intimation notice has been served at the office residence of Hussain and displayed at a conspicuous place at his official residence. A show cause notice has also been issued to him on 28.08.23 and have been displayed at his official residence after he was not found therein, the order said.

