Assam: NFR announces cancellations, rescheduling of train services

Guwahati: Due to ongoing Pre Non-Interlocking activities between Gorakhpur Cantt. and Kusmhi stations, North Frontier Railway (NFR) train services in that section will be impacted.
The changes in train services involve train cancellations, diversions, and a rescheduled train, as stated in a press release from NFR on Wednesday.
Cancellation of Trains:
- Train numbers 15621 (Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal) and 15622 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya) Express, scheduled for departure on the 31st of August and 1st of September, 2023 respectively, will not be operational on those days.
- Train numbers 15651 (Guwahati – Jammu Tawi) and 15652 (Jammu Tawi – Guwahati) Express, originally planned to commence their journeys on the 4th and 6th of September, 2023 respectively, will also be cancelled.
- Train numbers 15078 (Gomti Nagar – Kamakhya) and 15077 (Kamakhya – Gomti Nagar) Express, initially set to depart on the 4th and 5th of September, 2023 respectively, will not be running on those dates.
- Train numbers 05616 (Guwahati – Udaipur City) and 05615 (Udaipur City – Guwahati) Special, initially scheduled to embark on their journeys on the 3rd and 6th of September, 2023 respectively, will experience cancellation.
- Train numbers 04654 (Amritsar Jn. – New Jalpaiguri) and 04653 (New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar Jn.) Special, previously planned for travel on the 30th of August and 1st of September, 2023 respectively, will not be operational.
- Train numbers 05734 (Katihar – Amritsar Jn.) and 05733 (Amritsar Jn. – Katihar) Special, initially intended to commence their journeys on the 2nd and 4th of September, 2023 respectively, will be cancelled.
Diversion of Trains:
- Train number 15707 (Katihar Jn. – Amritsar Jn.) Express, scheduled to travel from the 30th of August until the 5th of September, 2023, will take an altered route. It will be diverted via Chhapra Jn., Ghazipur City, Varanasi Jn., Banaras, Prayagraj Jn., and Kanpur Central.
- Train number 15708 (Amritsar Jn. – Katihar Jn.) Express, with journeys planned from the 30th of August until the 5th of September, 2023, will also follow a different path. It will be diverted via Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn., Banaras, Varanasi Jn., Ghazipur City, and Chhapra Jn.
Re-scheduling of Train:
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Additionally, the NFR has decided to re-schedule train number 15655 (Kamakhya – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express, originally slated for departure on the 3rd of September, 2023. The train’s departure time has been adjusted to 13:00 hrs. instead of the originally planned 11:00 hrs. from Kamakhya station. This change is in effect for its journey to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra station.
Also Read | Is the Akhaura-Agartala railway capable of becoming a milestone in India-Bangladesh connectivity?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: NFR announces cancellations, rescheduling of train services
- Assam flood situation worsens, 3.40 lakh affected in 22 districts
- Meghalaya: Entrepreneurship event held in Tura
- Nagaland CM Rio hands over 587 appointment letters
- BJP condemns China’s inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in 2023 map
- Netflix sets December 7 premiere for ‘The Archies’