Assam flood situation worsens, 3.40 lakh affected in 22 districts

Guwahati: Assam’s flood situation worsened on Wednesday with over 3.40 lakh people affected in 22 districts as the water level of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries maintained a rising trend, according to an official bulletin.
Altogether 3.07 lakh people had been hit by the deluge in 21 districts of the state on Tuesday.
The toll in this year’s flood, however, remained unchanged at 15.
The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur and Nematighat along with Disang, Buridihing and Subansiri at different places of the state, the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.
The total population affected due to floods increased to 3,40,937.
Majuli was the worst-hit district with a population of 65,035 reeling under the deluge followed by Goalpara (58,439), Morigaon (44,181), Biswanath (36,671, Sivasagar (28,669) and Lakhimpur (24,594).
Altogether 1,308 people have taken shelter in 153 relief camps while the authorities of the affected districts are distributing relief through 150 distribution centres.
The forest department said in a bulletin that 13 of the 44 camps in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve and 10 camps in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have been inundated.
A total of 3,02,932 animals have been affected in the current wave of flood, the bulletin said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
An embankment was breached in Darrang district while another was damaged in Udalguri and 33 roads were damaged in Darrang, Dhubri, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon and Udalguri districts.
Largescale erosion was also reported from Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Majuli, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.
Also Read | IIT-G gears up for 25th edition of Techniche 2023
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: NFR announces cancellations, rescheduling of train services
- Assam flood situation worsens, 3.40 lakh affected in 22 districts
- Meghalaya: Entrepreneurship event held in Tura
- Nagaland CM Rio hands over 587 appointment letters
- BJP condemns China’s inclusion of Arunachal Pradesh in 2023 map
- Netflix sets December 7 premiere for ‘The Archies’