Assam flood situation worsens, 3.40 lakh affected in 22 districts

Guwahati: Assam’s flood situation worsened on Wednesday with over 3.40 lakh people affected in 22 districts as the water level of the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries maintained a rising trend, according to an official bulletin.

Altogether 3.07 lakh people had been hit by the deluge in 21 districts of the state on Tuesday.

The toll in this year’s flood, however, remained unchanged at 15.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur and Nematighat along with Disang, Buridihing and Subansiri at different places of the state, the bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The total population affected due to floods increased to 3,40,937.

Majuli was the worst-hit district with a population of 65,035 reeling under the deluge followed by Goalpara (58,439), Morigaon (44,181), Biswanath (36,671, Sivasagar (28,669) and Lakhimpur (24,594).

Altogether 1,308 people have taken shelter in 153 relief camps while the authorities of the affected districts are distributing relief through 150 distribution centres.

The forest department said in a bulletin that 13 of the 44 camps in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve and 10 camps in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have been inundated.

A total of 3,02,932 animals have been affected in the current wave of flood, the bulletin said.

An embankment was breached in Darrang district while another was damaged in Udalguri and 33 roads were damaged in Darrang, Dhubri, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon and Udalguri districts.

Largescale erosion was also reported from Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Majuli, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

