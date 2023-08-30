IIT-G gears up for 25th edition of Techniche 2023

Guwahati: Over the years, Techniche has evolved into a premier Techno-Management fest. Techniche 2023, organised by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-G) is scheduled to be held in Guwahati from from August 31 to September 3. The event marks its 25th edition, promising an extraordinary experience for the college community.

This edition of Techniche would witness the lights of eminent personalities of a wide spectrum of fields like Ehud Olmert (Former Prime Minister), David Straily (CEO, Brinkbound Games & Former Product Director, Valorant), David Orban (Managing Advisor of Beyond Enterprise), and Mohit Tyagi (Director, Competishun).

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

This year, events like Aquawars, Robowars, night drone racing with IDRL, and the 12th edition of Escalade are lined up to enthrall attendees and participants. Aquawars debuts as a unique worldwide event where bots battle in IITG’s lake. Robowars, IDRL’s night drone racing, and the 12th Escalade edition promise cutting-edge tech and intense excitement.

The Celestial Confluence Lecture Series will host exceptional minds discussing redefined progress. Eminent speakers would be talking about “Exploring AR & VR in Metaverse”. The panelists will include Arijit Bhattacharya, Founder & CEO of VirtualInfoCom, Varun Khatri, Founder of SIMBOTT, Shrey Mishra, Co-Founder at XR Central, Yash Pradhan, AR Artist, Prafulla Mathur, Co-founder at Queppelin. The panel discussion will be moderated by David Orban, Managing Advisor at Beyond Enterprises.

Nexus Corpo-Management Conference will offer insights into the corporate world, while the Corporate Module will explore visionary ideas. TechExpo showcases tech strides, and workshops to empower participants.

TechOlympics, Funniche, social initiatives, and Technothlon provide engaging experiences. Pronites offer captivating performances, rounding off the event.

Run by IIT Guwahati students, Techniche guarantees a seamless execution of months of planning, resulting in three days of excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Almost half of Moon missions fail. Why is space still so hard?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









