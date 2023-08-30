Assam plans to launch ‘knowledge hub’, urban affairs institute

Guwahati: In a significant move towards modernising urban planning practices, Assam housing and urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal has unveiled a comprehensive plan to establish a ‘knowledge hub’ and an ‘Assam Institute of Urban Affairs’ in the state.
These initiatives are set to bring the latest urban planning concepts and expertise to Assam, transforming urban development’s landscape.
As a matter of fact, the Urban Planning Cell of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning has been revitalised to propel revolutionary changes in urban planning methodologies.
“As a pioneering move, the cell has introduced a state-of-the-art GIS Geo Hub that harnesses cutting-edge geographical information systems for urban mapping. This technology-driven approach is revolutionising the mapping of urban areas across the state,” official sources informed.
The Urban Planning Cell is now gearing up to launch the ‘knowledge hub,’ aimed at fostering the exchange of innovative ideas and advanced technologies in urban planning.
“This hub will engage experts not only from within the state, but also from other successful urban planning models such as Gujarat and Telangana. By channelling their expertise, the ‘knowledge hub’ is set to ignite transformative urban planning schemes tailored to Assam’s unique context,” the sources said.
Besides, in a move that mirrors the esteemed National Institute of Urban Affairs in New Delhi, the Assam Institute of Urban Affairs is on the horizon.
Mirroring the success of the Assam Administrative Staff College, this institute will focus on training and skill enhancement.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The pivotal objective of the proposed institute is to elevate the proficiency of officers within the urban affairs department, elected representatives and municipal officials. Through specialised training, participants will be equipped to navigate the latest technological trends and challenges in urban planning.
Minister Singhal had on Monday chaired a pivotal meeting with the Directorate of Town and Country Planning at Janata Bhawan, where he deliberated on key issues and issued directives to drive these ambitious initiatives forward.
Also Read | Assam ATM robbery: Police arrest 3 in Boko
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Worm found in woman’s brain: Here’s how to keep safe from parasites
- Indian Army, Himalayan Mountaineering Institute to jointly climb Mt Chomo Yummo
- Nagaland launches Tele-MANAS to fight mental health challenges
- Assam plans to launch ‘knowledge hub’, urban affairs institute
- NEP impasse in Meghalaya, 22 colleges boycott classes and assignments
- Railway police arrests 6 Rohingyas from North Tripura