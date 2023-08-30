Assam: Border guarding force trained on preventing illegal wildlife trade

Guwahati: A group of 99 officials, both senior and junior, from the elite border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) received training on the national and international implications of wildlife crimes. The training workshop, titled “Preventing Wildlife Crime and Illegal Wildlife Trade,” was conducted at the Recruit Training Centre of SSB in Salonibari, Tezpur, Assam.

Wildlife crime experts and resource persons from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak jointly conducted the sensitisation workshop, following an invitation from the SSB.

The workshop covered insights into wildlife crime scenarios, the role of border guarding forces like SSB in combatting such crimes, and various provisions of India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Practical sessions included identifying frequently seized wildlife products.

Aaranyak officials Jimmy Borah and Ivy Farheen Hussain discussed wildlife crime dimensions on national, regional, and international levels, with a focus on the Indo-Bhutan landscape. They explored smuggling methods and prevention strategies, addressing the direct connection of these crimes with drug and arms smuggling.

In an interactive session, participants engaged in discussions and queries about wildlife crimes, appreciating the experts’ informative responses.

Aaranyak’s ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation among stakeholders and enforcement agencies in countering wildlife crimes were highlighted, including their collaboration with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) like SSB, BSF, and CISF.

This year marked the sixth such workshop facilitated by Aaranyak for SSB personnel in the region. The workshops receive support from the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

