Assam ATM robbery: Police arrest 3 in Boko

Boko: The Boko Police successfully prevented robbery attempts at ATMs and other locations by apprehending three robbers who are now in judicial custody.

“After a thorough investigation, we placed them in judicial custody on Monday afternoon,” said Apurba Kalita, Sub Inspector of Boko Police Station.

The operation, led by Officer-in-Charge Phanindra Chandra Nath of Boko Police Station, led to the arrest of the culprits and the recovery of a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle (with registration number AS 12BC 6309) in Dhupguri village near National Highway 17 on Saturday night.

OC Nath said, “I received credible information about the robbers and initiated an operation. Upon arresting them, a search of their vehicle uncovered various suspicious items commonly used in robberies, such as a gas cutter, welding machine, oxygen cylinders, face masks, colored spray, and mobile phones.”

“During questioning, they admitted to planning ATM robberies in the area,” Nath added.

An official case numbered 396/23 has been registered at Boko Police Station under section 399 of the Indian Penal Code.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bondi Shankar from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, who is currently living in the Maligaon area; Rubul Das from Dhupdhara in Goalpara District; and Nekibur Rahman from Azara, the police said.

Nath further said that Bondi Shankar, one of the accused, claimed to work as a driver for the Indian Railway department, but no representatives from the Railway or any other department have come forward to claim the vehicle.

“We are dedicated to conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the matter,” reassured Sub-inspector Apurba Kalita.

Local residents expressed appreciation to the Boko Police for their prompt and effective response against attempted robbery.

