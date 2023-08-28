NE to experience final bout of heavy rains in the next few days: IMD

Guwahati: Northeast India is set to experience a final bout of heavy rains in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The monsoon trough’s eastern end is anticipated to transition into an active phase next month, but until then, a cyclonic circulation near west Assam will continue to drench the region with intense rain.
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for the Northeast until Friday (August 28 – September 1). Heavy downpours in isolated areas, ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, during this period is likely.
Very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.5 mm, over Assam and Meghalaya is expected on Monday, August 28.
Key cities in the northeastern states, including Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam, and Shillong in Meghalaya, are expected to witness rainy spells. These cities are likely to experience one to two episodes of thundershowers until Friday.
Meanwhile, as the monsoon’s intensity diminishes, the IMD has scaled back most major weather warnings across Northeast India.
A “yellow watch,” indicating the need to stay informed, has been issued for all states on Monday. On Tuesday, the alert will only apply to Assam and Meghalaya, and by Wednesday, the alert will no longer be in effect for the entire region.
As August ends, Arunachal Pradesh stands out as one of the few states to have received above-normal rainfall this month. The state experienced 375 mm of rainfall compared to the expected 304 mm.
In contrast, other states have experienced relatively normal rainfall performance for August. Collectively, Assam and Meghalaya have received 333 mm of rainfall so far, which is 4% below the anticipated 348 mm. The states under the North Meghalaya Mountain Tract (N.M.M.T.) have recorded 274 mm of rainfall, 6% below the expected 290 mm.
