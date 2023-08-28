Nagaon: A minor girl was allegedly raped and killed by a relative in Assam’s Hojai district, police said on Sunday.
The body of the girl was recovered from her house on Saturday night, they said.
The family members have alleged that she was raped and killed by a relative when she was alone in the house, a police officer said.
“The body has been sent to Nagaon Civil Hospital for post-mortem. We have launched an investigation, and are on the lookout for the accused,” he said.
