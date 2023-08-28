Heroin worth Rs 5 cr seized in Assam, 3 held

Tinsukia: Three persons were arrested from Assam’s Tinsukia district after heroin worth Rs 5 crore was seized from their possession, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Special Task Force and the district police intercepted a vehicle with the three on board at Gondhuiguri Tiniali in Kakopathar area on Sunday night and seized 700 grams of narcotics substance along with Rs 13,950 in cash and five mobile phones from them, a police officer said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Thank you @himantabiswa sir. Under your able leadership, We will continue mission mode action against drugs. https://t.co/npD4iQlwF7 — Tinsukia Police (@TinsukiaPolice) August 28, 2023

He said the seized items were recovered from 57 soap boxes, hidden in two secret chambers of the vehicle.

All three persons hail from Karimganj district, he said.

Tinsukia Additional Superintendent of Police Maidul Islam said that the town has become a transit point for drug trafficking, and the entire district has been identified as “an HIV hotspot” due to syringe drug use.

The police are trying to find out the modus operandi of the racket, he added.

Also Read | Want to learn Gōngfu Cha brewing? Jingle Daulaguphu is your man

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









