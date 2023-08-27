Train services cancelled, rescheduled in Assam's Rangiya: NFR

Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) issued a press release on Saturday with a comprehensive breakdown of the changes in train schedules along the Pathsala – Sorupeta – Barpeta Road section of the Rangiya division in Assam.
According to NFR, a four-day rolling block has been scheduled to facilitate the execution of developmental initiatives, starting on August 26 and extending until Septemper 3.
Passengers and commuters are urged to stay informed about the ensuing changes to their travel plans.
Train Cancellations:
Trains will be cancelled within the notified timeframe (August 26-Septemper 3) for the following routes.
- The Intercity Express (Train No. 15769) voyaging from Alipurduar Jn to Lumding.
- The corresponding Intercity Express (Train No. 15770) journeying from Lumding to Alipurduar Jn.
- The Shifung Express (Train No. 15753) departing from Alipurduar Jn towards Guwahati.
- The reverse Shifung Express (Train No. 15754) plying from Guwahati to Alipurduar Jn.
- The Express (Train No. 15928) en route from New Tinsukia to Rangiya.
- The opposite Express (Train No. 15927) travelling from Rangiya to New Tinsukia.
- The Express (Train No. 15967) that regularly shuttles between Rangiya and Ledo.
Train Rescheduling:
In addition to cancellations, several trains will be rescheduled (Aug 26-Sept 3). The restructured departure times are as follows:
- The Passenger (Train No. 05801) originating from New Bongaigaon to Guwahati will now commence its journey at 06:10 instead of 04:40.
- The corresponding Passenger (Train No. 05810) voyaging from Guwahati to New Bongaigaon will have a delayed departure at 06:30, as opposed to the earlier time of 05:00.
- The Express (Train No. 22411) embarking from Naharlagun shall now set off at 00:50, deviating from the previous schedule of 21:50.
- On 30th August and 6th September, the Northeast Express (Train No. 12505) departing from Kamakhya will leave at 13:40, an hour later than its usual departure time of 12:40.
Train Regulations:
Additionally, train services might be changed between August 29 and September 5. Here’s what’s expected:
- The Kamrup Express (Train No. 15959) traversing from Howrah to Dibrugarh will experience an approximate delay of 90 minutes en route.
- The Northeast Express (Train No. 12506) journeying from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya is projected to encounter a delay of approximately 60 minutes en route.
- The Brahmaputra Mail (Train No. 15657) embarking from Delhi and destined for Kamakhya is likely to experience a delay of about 60 minutes en route.
Train Diversions:
The Rajdhani Express (Train No. 20503) on its route from Dibrugarh to New Delhi, scheduled for travel on 26th August and 2nd September 2023, is expected to be diverted via the Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon route.
Cancellation due to non-interlocking work:
The special train (Train No. 01666) chartered to journey from Agartala to Rani Kamalapati on August 27, stands cancelled due to ongoing Non-Interlocking work at the Powerkheda station within the West Central railway network.
Travellers and passengers are strongly advised to remain in close contact with railway authorities for real-time updates regarding train schedules.
