Guwahati: Six persons were arrested and contraband and other smuggled goods worth over Rs 1.6 crore were recovered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in separate operations over the last few days, a release said on Sunday. The operations were carried out between August 23 and August 25 in different trains and stations under NFR, it said.

Giving details of the operations, the statement said RPF detected an unclaimed bag in Dimapur station on Friday. Brown sugar weighing 550 grams and worth around Rs 1.10 crore was found packed in 50 soap cases inside the bag, the release said. In a joint operation with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Up-Kanchenjungha Express at Agartala station on August 24, three persons were arrested and 788 bottles of cough syrup, valued at around Rs 1.38 lakh, recovered from the train. In different drives and checks conducted on August 23 and 24, RPF recovered 10,200 kg of areca nuts worth Rs 51 lakh, 936 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 1.64 lakh and 48 bottles of liquor worth Rs 7,440 from different trains and stations. Three persons were also apprehended on August 23 for illegal possession of cough syrup, the statement said.

The RPF has detected 434 cases of illegal carrying of contraband/smuggled goods from January to July and recovered such goods worth more than Rs 13.36 crore. During this period, RPF has also apprehended 250 persons for illegal carrying of contraband/smuggled goods, the statement added.

