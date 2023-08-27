Assam: Guwahati to host nat'l executive meet of BJP women's wing

Guwahati: The national executive meeting of BJP’s Mahila Morcha will be held here next month, president of the women’s wing of the party in Assam, Angoorlata Deka, said on Saturday.

Deka said more than 180 representatives from across the country will be attending the two-day meet being held for the first time in the northeastern region.

“The central executive will be held on September 9 and 10 at the Atal Behari Vajpayee Bhawan here in the presence of BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan,” Deka told reporters.

She said members of the women wings of all the northeastern states will attend the meet.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to make it a success,” the former MLA added.

