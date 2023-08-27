Assam: Guwahati to host nat'l executive meet of BJP women's wing

Guwahati: The national executive meeting of BJP’s Mahila Morcha will be held here next month, president of the women’s wing of the party in Assam, Angoorlata Deka, said on Saturday.
Deka said more than 180 representatives from across the country will be attending the two-day meet being held for the first time in the northeastern region.
“The central executive will be held on September 9 and 10 at the Atal Behari Vajpayee Bhawan here in the presence of BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan,” Deka told reporters.
She said members of the women wings of all the northeastern states will attend the meet.
“We are leaving no stone unturned to make it a success,” the former MLA added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Also Read | Tezpur Uni research scholar to play crucial role in ISRO’s Aditya L1 mission
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam-Meghalaya border: Is the Khasi-Karbi conflict a ticking time bomb?
- Tripura: Facilities for tourists coming up at Unakoti
- PM Modi to virtually distribute 51,000 appointment letters in Rozgar Mela
- Want to learn Gōngfu Cha brewing? Jingle Daulaguphu is your man
- Tipra Motha chief meets Amit Shah in Delhi ahead of Tripura bypolls
- Sikkim ministers visit landslide-hit areas in Soreng, Gyalshing districts