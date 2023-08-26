Tezpur Uni research scholar to play crucial role in ISRO’s Aditya L1 mission

Tezpur: After Chayan Dutta, a Tezpur University (TU) alumnus who had overseen the launch control operations of the Chandrayaan-3, another Tezpur University student is set to play a crucial role in Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) ambitious Aditya L1 mission.
Janmejoy Sarkar, currently pursuing his PhD in Physics at Tezpur University, has been working on the Aditya L1 mission since 2021. He joined as a Senior Research Fellow from IUCAA, Pune.
The Aditya L1 mission is India’s first space-based mission dedicated to studying the Sun. It will examine various aspects of the Sun, including its corona, photosphere, chromosphere, solar emissions, solar winds, flares, and Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), providing continuous imaging.
Janmejoy Sarkar, who previously completed his M.Sc. in Physics from Tezpur University in 2018, is responsible for developing IUCAA’s Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) payload on Aditya-L1. His tasks involve optical and mechanical integration, instrument calibration, qualification, and testing. This project is part of his PhD, supervised by Prof. Gazi Ahmed from Tezpur University, and Prof. Durgesh Tripathi, Prof. A.N. Ramaprakash from IUCAA, Pune.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Sarkar stated, “I always had interest in Solar Physics and Astronomical Instrumentation and Tezpur University has encouraged me to pursue my dreams. I am happy to play a small role in this project of ISRO.”
Tezpur University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, highlighted how such achievements reflect the institution’s quality education and research. He believed that the success of individuals like Chayan Dutta and Janmejoy Sarkar “will inspire and motivate faculty and students to excel”.
The Aditya-L1 Mission is anticipated to launch in September of this year.
