Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway on Thursday arrested a prime suspect in the case involving the death of a woman in a train coach at Kamakhya railway station. The woman was found unconscious on August 16 inside a railway coach but declared brought dead on arrival at a nearby railway hospital in Kamakhya, sources said.

On August 16, around 2:37 PM, an unconscious 45-year-old woman named Pompi Sharma Haloi was found near a restroom inside a coach of train No. 15619 (Gaya-Kamakhya Express) as the train reached Kamakhya station. She was declared dead on arrival after being taken to a nearby railway hospital.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

RPF arrested the prime suspect near Kamakhya railway station.

In response, a team comprising the RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an investigation. According to NFR, the RPF team discovered that the woman’s valuables, including jewelry and her mobile phone, were missing. They put the missing phone’s IMEI number on alert, which helped them track the suspect when they attempted to use the phone, a press release from NFR stated.

Using Signal Data Recovery (SDR) and social media, they obtained a photo of the person using the new SIM card. Local sources also provided information to confirm the suspect’s identity.

On August 24, the team apprehended the suspect near Kamakhya railway station based on live location tracking, NFR stated.

Also Read | Assam Cong moves governor over BJP lady leader’s death

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









