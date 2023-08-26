Assam: Journalist arrested for remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, released on bail

Hailakandi (Assam): Atin Das, the former editor of a leading Bengali daily in Assam’s Barak Valley, was arrested for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, police said.
He was, however, later released on bail, a police officer said.
Das was arrested from his residence in Silchar in Cachar district on Friday on the basis of an FIR lodged by Congress leader Samsuddin Barlaskar at Hailakandi Sadar Police Station, Sub-inspector Faruk Hussain said.
The veteran journalist had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Gandhi at a programme organised to mark ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Divas’ (Partition Horror Remembrance Day) on August 14.
He had allegedly questioned Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution towards Independence and accused him of appeasing a section of the population.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“An FIR was registered against Das at Hailakandi Sadar Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on August 18. On the basis of it, he was arrested from his Silchar residence,” Hussain, the investigating officer of the case, said.
He was later released on a personal recognisance bond, he added.
Also Read | Assam to have 4 new districts, 81 sub-districts, says CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- A brief history of pregnancy tests – from toads and rabbits to rosewater
- Tezpur Uni research scholar to play crucial role in ISRO’s Aditya L1 mission
- The roots of AI reach back to the 1950s: Study
- Mudslide blocks Meghalaya’s Sonapur tunnel, disrupting traffic to 3 states
- Arunachal cabinet nods to boost healthcare services in state
- Assam: Badminton court set up under Jorhat’s first flyover