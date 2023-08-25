Assam to have 4 new districts, 81 sub-districts, says CM

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has decided to create four new districts and 81 sub-districts following completion of the delimitation process, to improve administrative efficiency, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.
The districts to be created are Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur and Bajali, Sarma said at a press conference, after presiding over the 100th cabinet meeting of his government.
“We have reconstituted the four new districts, and it is co-terminus with assembly constituencies declared by the Election Commission under delimitation,” he said.
Assam will now have a total of 35 districts after creation of the new ones.
