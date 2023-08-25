Assam: NRL, IWAI sign MoU for transportation of petroleum products to B'desh

Guwahati: Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and Inland Waterways Authority of India on Thursday signed an MoU for the transportation of petroleum products of the Assam-based company to Bangladesh.
The collaboration was made for supplying such products through IWAI’s upgraded jetty at Jogighopa in Assam, an official said.
NRL envisages to export 200 thousand metric tonne of products per annum to Bangladesh through Jogighopa jetty, after the commissioning of its expanded refinery and petrochemicals plant.
The MoU was signed here by NRL’s chief general manager (Marketing) Subrata Das and IWAI director A Selva Kumar in the presence of Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli.
Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that collaboration between NRL and IWAI is expected to provide a boost to the Centre’s ‘Gati Shakti’ initiative and ‘Act East Policy’.
Following the inauguration of the ‘India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL)’ and its commissioning earlier this year, the neighbouring country is keen to collaborate in transporting fuel to north Bangladesh, particularly in winter, through waterways, the NRL official said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The petroleum company is currently implementing a project for the expansion of its refinery from three to nine MMTPA at an approved cost of more than Rs 28,000 crore, which is scheduled for completion by early 2025.
NRL and IWAI had, in 2021, signed an MoU for transporting cargo through maritime routes utilising the national waterways. The first such consignment was received at a jetty near Numaligarh by Sonowal in June this year.
Also Read | Assam: How locals are trying to save the dying Deepor Beel in Guwahati
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal BJP undergoes reshuffle ahead of 2024 polls
- Mizoram bridge collapse to be probed by 4-member expert committee
- Manipur: Security forces recover arms, ammunition during search ops
- 25 Arunachal towns can now pay power bills online
- Assam: NFR makes steady progress in freight loading operations
- Assam: NRL, IWAI sign MoU for transportation of petroleum products to B’desh