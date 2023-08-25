Assam: NFR makes steady progress in freight loading operations

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Thursday announced ongoing advancement in its freight loading operations. In the month of July 2023, a total of 0.741 million tonnes (MT) of freight were loaded, contributing to a cumulative 3.320 million tonnes (MT) loaded until July 2023 in the current fiscal year, 2023-24, an official release stated.
During the period spanning from April to July 2023, progress has been demonstrated in the loading of food grains and dolomite, NFR officials stated. Additionally, a range of miscellaneous commodities have shown an increase in comparison to the corresponding period in the preceding year, they said.
The loading of food grains witnessed a growth of 25.4%, while dolomite loading experienced a 3.8% increase. Miscellaneous commodities such as timber and ballast also saw significant increments of 44.4% and 29.6%, respectively, in contrast to the same period during the prior fiscal year.
“All the divisions under the jurisdiction of NFR have achieved progress in loading which in turn has generated a remarkable amount of freight loading revenues,” an official statement informed.
