Assam Cong moves governor over BJP lady leader's death

Guwahati: The Assam Congress urged Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday to take stringent action against the individuals responsible for the recent death of a prominent lady BJP leader.
Indrani Tahbildar, a notable figure within the Assam BJP Kisan Morcha, passed away on August 11, with reports suggesting that her death was a result of suicide.
An all-woman delegation from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) submitted a memorandum to the Assam Governor at Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening. The women members of the Opposition party drew the governor’s attention to the “untimely and unfortunate” demise of Indrani Tahbildar and demanded severe action against those accountable for her death.
In the memorandum, the APCC mentioned that they’re deeply worried about the circumstances leading to Indrani Tahbildar’s suicide. “APCC condemns the web of unholy nexus of cash for job scam that has been exposed with the arrest of some of the persons belonging to the BJP involved in the case leading to the suicide of late Indrani Tahbildar,” it stated.
The APCC emphasised that this incident also highlights the safety and dignity challenges for women in Assam. The misuse of social media, including leaked photos and audio clips, is deeply concerning and could have contributed to her decision, the memorandum stated.
“The accused person in whose phone the photos were found, along with others who circulated the photos and made them viral, should be booked under cyber crime, blackmailing and abetment to suicide charges and under no circumstances should they be allowed to go scot free,” the APCC demanded.
The Congress group urged for strong punishment as a deterrent against using social media to harm women and to address corruption. They called for the government’s commitment to zero tolerance for corruption to be upheld.
The Congress delegation, led by Pranatee Phukan, Vice President of APCC and member of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), also included Bobbeeta Sharma, Vice President of APCC and member of PAC; Nandita Das, MLA and member of PAC; Roselina Tirkey, General Secretary of APCC and member of PAC; Mira Barthakur, President of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress; Manjushree Pathak, Executive Member of APCC; Ballika Pegu, Vice President of APCC; Monalisa Baruah Hazarika, Secretary of Media for APCC; Barnali Phukan, Spokesperson for APCC; Moinajan Begum, Joint Secretary of APCC; and Mousumi Neog, Joint Secretary of APCC.
